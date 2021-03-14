Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 13,888 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

