Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

