Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

NYSE DPZ opened at $361.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day moving average is $387.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

