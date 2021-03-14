Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $207.84 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

