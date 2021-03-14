Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.