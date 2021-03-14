Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 149.3% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 113,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,261. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

