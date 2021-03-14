Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Western Areas has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

