West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $274.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

