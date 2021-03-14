Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.26.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.