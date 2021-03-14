Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,172 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

