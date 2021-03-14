Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 347,930 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of Antero Midstream worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.