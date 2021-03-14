Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $18.62 Million in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,605,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.