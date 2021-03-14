Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.88 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 84.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $82.53 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

