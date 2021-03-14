Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,022 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Cognex worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $81.14 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

