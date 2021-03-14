Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 148,000 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 154.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $76.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

