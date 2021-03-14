Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

ERH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. 11,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,535. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

