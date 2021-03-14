Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total value of $760,039.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,251 shares of company stock worth $32,938,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.26. 970,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,654. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.80.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

