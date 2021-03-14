Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Up 77.0% in February

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

