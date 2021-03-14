Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Up 77.0% in February

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.55.
Washington Prime Group Company Profile
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
