W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.85.

GWW opened at $395.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

