Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the February 11th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 413,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,199. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

