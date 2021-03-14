Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the February 11th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 413,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,199. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
