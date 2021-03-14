Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $39.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

