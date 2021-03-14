Vista Investment Management Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vista Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

