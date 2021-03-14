Vista Investment Management Sells 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.8% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $356.95. 401,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,366. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.94 and a 200 day moving average of $336.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

