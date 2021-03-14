Vista Investment Management Sells 1,570 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Vista Investment Management cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XPH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. 19,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.