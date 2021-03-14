Vista Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vista Investment Management lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.