Vista Investment Management Has $882,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

VTI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $207.40. 4,068,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,975. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

