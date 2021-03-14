Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.