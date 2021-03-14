Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 1.0% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,481,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

