Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

