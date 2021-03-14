Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 49,013 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc lifted its position in Enel Américas by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enel Américas by 455.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enel Américas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENIA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,832,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,778. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

