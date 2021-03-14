Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 73,620 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,258,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 895,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,600. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

