Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Health Investors by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 453,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,731. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

