Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 22,168 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 557,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

