Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 21,047 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 1,462,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,079. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.