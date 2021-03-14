Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.11

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Victory Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.