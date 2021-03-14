Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

