Vestor Capital LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

NYSE:TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

