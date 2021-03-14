Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $356.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

