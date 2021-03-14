Vestor Capital LLC Buys 38,877 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 97.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.13 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

