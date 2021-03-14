Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $261.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.