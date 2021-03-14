Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

