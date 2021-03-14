Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,482 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,777,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

