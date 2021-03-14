Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

