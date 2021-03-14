Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,558 shares of company stock worth $5,637,966. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

