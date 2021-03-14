Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,897 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

