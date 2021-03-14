Veriti Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

