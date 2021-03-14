Veriti Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

