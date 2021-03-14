Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $976,670. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

