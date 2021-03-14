Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,341 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,456. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.