Veritable L.P. Sells 638 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

